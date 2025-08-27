Forum Discusses Future of Bookstores in Japan, Cites Thriving Culture of U.S. Independent Bookstores

The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left: Ken Saito, Toshikazu Yamaguchi and Kei Ohara take part in a panel discussion on the potential of bookstores in Taito Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

The future of bookstores was eagerly discussed at a forum on promoting the culture of printed media, such as newspapers and books, held in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The fifth Katsuji Bunka Forum (printed media culture forum) was organized by Bunka Tsushinsha, which publishes a newspaper for media industries. The topic of discussion was what forms bookstores need to take in the future, with special attention given to the practices of independent booksellers in the United States.

Literature agent Kei Ohara presented in her keynote speech that in recent years, community-based independent bookstores, which feature exciting book lineups and hold events, are increasing in the United States.

“Independent bookstores identify potential big sellers, promote them to readers and create best-sellers. They are cherished by publishers, too,” she said.

The speech was followed by a panel discussion. Panelists included House of Representative member Ken Saito of the Liberal Democratic Party, who serves as the secretary general of the LDP’s parliamentary group on protecting Japanese culture by reviving local bookstores, and Toshikazu Yamaguchi, the board chairman of the Characters Culture Promotion Organization as well as the president of The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings.

Yamaguchi positioned Japan as between South Korea, where the government supports bookstores through legislation, and the United States, where bookstores themselves take initiative in making efforts. He also stressed the importance of public support for introducing integrated circuit tags for books.

“If we can create an environment for unique bookstores with their own special characteristics to thrive, we can overcome the issue of low sales,” he said.

Saito said, “I’d like to help in making sure each municipality has at least one bookstore.”