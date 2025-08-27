Chinese Social Media Video Insulting Emperor Showa Draws Protest from Japanese Government
17:18 JST, August 27, 2025
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday at a press conference that the government had confirmed the existence of a video clip on Chinese social media that insults Emperor Showa, and the government demanded via diplomatic channels that the Chinese government deal with it.
Hayashi said: “The video is inappropriate. Considering negative effects on the Japan-China relationship, we demanded [the Chinese government] take proper action as soon as possible.”
The video includes altered images of Emperor Showa and shows him acting like a dog. It seems to have spread via Chinese video-sharing apps and other means.
The Chinese government has designated this year as the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, actively promoting its commemoration.
Ahead of Sept. 3, marked as “Victory Day” in China, there is concern that anti-Japan sentiment is escalating there.
