Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Chinese Social Media Video Insulting Emperor Showa Draws Protest from Japanese Government

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Emperor Showa in 1984

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:18 JST, August 27, 2025

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday at a press conference that the government had confirmed the existence of a video clip on Chinese social media that insults Emperor Showa, and the government demanded via diplomatic channels that the Chinese government deal with it.

Hayashi said: “The video is inappropriate. Considering negative effects on the Japan-China relationship, we demanded [the Chinese government] take proper action as soon as possible.”

The video includes altered images of Emperor Showa and shows him acting like a dog. It seems to have spread via Chinese video-sharing apps and other means.

The Chinese government has designated this year as the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, actively promoting its commemoration.

Ahead of Sept. 3, marked as “Victory Day” in China, there is concern that anti-Japan sentiment is escalating there.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING