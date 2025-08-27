Tokyo Reaches 35 C in Morning, Setting Record for 10th Consecutive Day of Intense Heat

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People heading to work in the intense heat in front of JR Tokyo Station at 8:07 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tokyo’s central area reached 35 C on Wednesday morning. This marks the 10th consecutive day of intense heat exceeding 35 degrees, setting a new record.

It also became the 23rd intense heat day this year, breaking the record for the most such days since records started being taken.