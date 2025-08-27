Tokyo Reaches 35 C in Morning, Setting Record for 10th Consecutive Day of Intense Heat
12:09 JST, August 27, 2025
Tokyo’s central area reached 35 C on Wednesday morning. This marks the 10th consecutive day of intense heat exceeding 35 degrees, setting a new record.
It also became the 23rd intense heat day this year, breaking the record for the most such days since records started being taken.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
Typhoon Krosa Set to Remain Near Japan’s Ogasawara Islands until Thursday; Weather Agency Warns of High Waves, Landslides
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
Typhoon Krosa Set to Remain Near Japan’s Ogasawara Islands until Thursday; Weather Agency Warns of High Waves, Landslides