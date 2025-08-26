Business Manager Visa Criteria to be Tightened, as Govt Looks to Ensure Its Used for Intended Purpose

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Immigration Services Agency in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

The Immigration Services Agency announced draft ordinance on changes to the business manager visa on Monday.

Under the proposed changes, the amount of capital required for obtaining the visa would be raised to at least ¥30 million from ¥5 million. The government aims to stop the influx of foreign nationals who obtain the visa for purposes it was not intended for.

The agency intends to reinforce the ordinance in mid-October after asking the public for comments.

Under the current system, foreign nationals can obtain the business manager visa with a term of up to five years if they have an establishment in Japan for conducting business and can prove they either have at least ¥5 million in capital or at least two permanent employees.

In the revised draft ordinance, having at least one permanent employee is required, in addition to at least ¥30 million in capital. Other criteria have been added, such as either having three or more years of business and management-related experience or a master’s degree — or equivalent — in a business or management field.

Confirmation of an applicant’s business plans by certified business management consultants will also be required.

According to the agency, 21,740 Chinese nationals hold a business manager visa as of the end of 2024, more than double the number nine years prior. They account for more than half of all foreign nationals with the visa.

There have been many cases in which people have set up “minpaku” private lodging companies or so-called paper companies merely to obtain the visa as a means to stay in Japan.