Children Play in Water at Solamachi Square, Tokyo, as Temperatures Exceed 35 C for 9th Straight Day, Tying Records

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Children enjoy playing in the water at Solamachi square in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:10 JST, August 26, 2025

Children enjoy playing in the water at Solamachi Square in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday, when a high-pressure system sent temperatures rising from the early morning. It was the 9th consecutive day for the temperature to exceed 35 C in central Tokyo, with the mercury reaching 35.1 C at 1:40 p.m., tying the record for the longest streak set in 2022. A 4-year-old boy from Koto Ward with his parents enjoyed the cool water spraying from the ground, saying, “It’s cold and feels awesome.”

