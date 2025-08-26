Hot word :

M3.1 Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Tokara Islands; No Tsunami Threat, says JMA

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Akusekijima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture is seen on the morning of the July 4.

The Japan News

14:15 JST, August 26, 2025

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 3.1 struck off the coast of the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture at 12:33 a.m. on Tuesday. The village of Toshima in the prefecture registered a 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.

There is no threat of a tsunami from this quake, and the focus was estimated to be at a depth of about 20 kilometers, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

