M3.1 Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Tokara Islands; No Tsunami Threat, says JMA

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Akusekijima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture is seen on the morning of the July 4.

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 3.1 struck off the coast of the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture at 12:33 a.m. on Tuesday. The village of Toshima in the prefecture registered a 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.

There is no threat of a tsunami from this quake, and the focus was estimated to be at a depth of about 20 kilometers, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.