M3.1 Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Tokara Islands; No Tsunami Threat, says JMA
14:15 JST, August 26, 2025
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 3.1 struck off the coast of the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture at 12:33 a.m. on Tuesday. The village of Toshima in the prefecture registered a 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.
There is no threat of a tsunami from this quake, and the focus was estimated to be at a depth of about 20 kilometers, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
