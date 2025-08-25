‘Fireworks That Never Fade’ Shine Near Expo Site
16:49 JST, August 25, 2025
OSAKA – Visitors walking along the Grand Ring (roof) of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo venue in Osaka are treated to the sight of large “fireworks that never fade.”
The Grand Ring is about 20 meters high, and the upper passageway is just right for viewing the nightly water shows and drone shows. Many people spend time there in the evening to enjoy the cool breeze as the sun sets.
When photographed with a super telephoto lens from the southwest side of the Grand Ring, the Ferris wheel about 4.5 kilometers away at Tenpo-zan in Minato Ward, Osaka, almost appears close enough to touch.
