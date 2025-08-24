Tohoku Shinkansen Suspended Due to Train Malfunction, Resumption Expected around 5 p.m (Update1)

Japan News file photo

Tohoku Shinkansen

Tohoku Shinkansen services have been suspended between Tokyo and Morioka stations since Sunday afternoon after a malfunction caused a train to stop before reaching its next station, according to East Japan Railway Co.

Yamabiko No. 63 was heading from Tokyo to Morioka when it stopped between Omiya and Oyama stations at around 2:10 p.m.

According to JR East, staff inspected the train, and it is expected that restoring services will take more time, with prospect of a resumption around 5 p.m.

According to JR East, Yamabiko No. 63 began running at 3:55 p.m. after an inspection, and headed toward Oyama Station at a reduced speed. When the train arrives at the station, its about 560 passengers will transfer to a different Shinkansen train.