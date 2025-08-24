Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Festival

Awa Odori Dance Festival in Tokyo’s Koenji Delights Spectators; 5,000 Dancers Take Part in 66th Edition Expected to Attract 1 Mil. Visitors through Sunday

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Dancers perform the Awa Odori dance around JR Koenji Station on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:33 JST, August 24, 2025

About 5,000 performers staged the Awa Odori dance around JR Koenji Station in Suginami Ward, Tokyo, as part of the 66th Tokyo Koenji Awa-Odori dance festival. The event, which kicked off on Sunday, supported by The Yomiuri Shimbun Tokyo and others.

Clad in fancy costumes, dancers paraded the streets around the station, while yelling out “Yattosa.” Having started in 1957, the festival has been loved as a seasonal summer event.

Spectators who gathered along the streets applauded and cheered the dancers as they danced in perfect harmony to the lively rhythm of drums and flutes.

The two-day event through Sunday is expected to draw a total of 1 million visitors.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING