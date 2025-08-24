Awa Odori Dance Festival in Tokyo’s Koenji Delights Spectators; 5,000 Dancers Take Part in 66th Edition Expected to Attract 1 Mil. Visitors through Sunday
13:33 JST, August 24, 2025
About 5,000 performers staged the Awa Odori dance around JR Koenji Station in Suginami Ward, Tokyo, as part of the 66th Tokyo Koenji Awa-Odori dance festival. The event, which kicked off on Sunday, supported by The Yomiuri Shimbun Tokyo and others.
Clad in fancy costumes, dancers paraded the streets around the station, while yelling out “Yattosa.” Having started in 1957, the festival has been loved as a seasonal summer event.
Spectators who gathered along the streets applauded and cheered the dancers as they danced in perfect harmony to the lively rhythm of drums and flutes.
The two-day event through Sunday is expected to draw a total of 1 million visitors.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 1 Meter (UPDATE1 )
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)