Man Attacked by Bear in Aomori Pref., Injured to Shoulder, Wrist
10:24 JST, August 24, 2025
AOMORI — A man in his 70s was attacked by a bear in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture, on Saturday, according to police.
He was taken to the hospital with injuries to his left shoulder and left wrist, but his life is not in danger.
The incident occurred in an area with many orchards and scattered houses. In the same area, a woman was attacked by bear and injured in July while working in the fields.
