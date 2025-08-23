New Tsukiji Site’s Design Inspired by Traditional Japanese Fans, Signals Aim to Inherit Market’s Culture



A conceptual diagram of the Tsukiji redevelopment plan

Traditional Japanese folding fans will serve as the design inspiration for facilities in the redevelopment of the former Tsukiji Market site in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, according to plans unveiled Friday by the company in charge of the project.

The plan aims to transform the 19-hectare area into a new iconic landscape for Tokyo. Nine buildings are planned for construction in the area, including a stadium, commercial complexes and a building for holding international conferences and exhibitions. The stadium, which can accommodate approximately 50,000 people, will have a roof featuring a design that resembles two overlapping fans. The design reflects the intention to inherit the culture and history of Tsukiji, as the market was shaped like a fan to accommodate siding for freight trains. The commercial complexes will serve as an innovation hub, integrating life sciences, sports and food to aim for a healthy and long-lived society. It is scheduled to open in the first half of the 2030s at the earliest.

The design motif was decided based on discussions held by the Tsukiji area urban development project management council, which comprises experts, the Tokyo metropolitan government as the landowner and others.

Tsukiji Machizukuri Corp., which is in charge of the project, consists of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Toyota Fudosan Co., The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings and other entities. The basic plan was released on the official website launched Friday.