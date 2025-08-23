Japan Sets 2030 Target to Start Selecting Fukushima Soil Disposal Sites, According to Govt’s 5-Year Plan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Soil from Fukushima Prefecture is used at the Prime Minister’s Office in July.

The government will begin in 2030 the process of selecting and examining the candidate sites for the final disposal of soil removed during decontamination work following the 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture, according to its five-year road map.

The road map states the full details of its plan regarding the soil, which is now being stored in Fukushima Prefecture. A meeting of all the Cabinet ministers will be held this month to finalize the plan.

The soil was removed from residential areas and agricultural land during decontamination work following the accident at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Currently, it is being stored at intermediate facilities in the towns of Okuma and Futaba in the prefecture. About 75% of the total 14 million cubic meters of soil have low levels of radiation. The government wants to reuse this portion of the soil for such projects as road embankments and land development.

The remaining soil, which has relatively high levels of radiation, is required by law to be moved outside the prefecture for final disposal by 2045.

According to the road map, the expert panel will be established at the Environment Ministry in autumn and discussions on methods of removing and transporting the soil from the intermediate storage facilities will be prioritized.

The government emphasized the soil that is set to be reused is a resource and will decide on a name that will foster public understanding, such as “reconstruction and revitalization soil.”

The road map also said the government will take the lead in reusing the soil.

In July, the soil was used at the Prime Minister’s Office. From September, the process will begin for flowerbeds and embankments at the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry, the Foreign Ministry and the government office buildings in the Kasumigaseki area of Tokyo.