Typhoon Lingling Downgraded to Tropical Depression

The Japan News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:47 JST, August 22, 2025

Typhoon Lingling, also called Typhoon No. 12, was downgraded to a tropical depression around 9 a.m. Friday after it passed over southern Kyushu, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The typhoon made landfall in Kagoshima Prefecture on Thursday, bringing heavy rain to the area.

