Typhoon Lingling Downgraded to Tropical Depression
The Yomiuri Shimbun
10:47 JST, August 22, 2025
Typhoon Lingling, also called Typhoon No. 12, was downgraded to a tropical depression around 9 a.m. Friday after it passed over southern Kyushu, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The typhoon made landfall in Kagoshima Prefecture on Thursday, bringing heavy rain to the area.
