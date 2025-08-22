Tokyo Store Sells Personalized Notebooks with Wide Range of Options Available; Books Ready to Take Home on Same Day

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sample notebooks are displayed on the shelves at Hinine Note’s Yoyogi Park store in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, to show customers the wide range of papers and colors available.

Some people feel unsatisfied when using commercially available notebooks. Maybe the cover isn’t so good even though it is fine for writing in. At a notebook store in Tokyo, customers are given the chance to create their perfect notebook, one which is functional and has an attractive design.

I recently visited the store to create my ideal notebook to use for my work as a reporter.

Comparing samples

Hinine Note’s Yoyogi Park store in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, is a custom-made notebook store, with colorful notebooks lined up on the shelves and stacks of sample paper placed on a desk.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Store manager Akari Yagi explains the large number of options available.

“Now, please pick your specifications,” said store manager Akari Yagi. She handed me an order sheet with a list of choices. I then compared the samples and wrote down the product numbers I wanted.

In my mind, the ideal notebook has pages with a rough texture that is suitable for ballpoint pens. I like writing with blue ink, so paper with a light tint would be ideal. The size should be suitable for one-handed use so that I can take notes easily while standing.

First, I decided on the size. The regular options are B5 and B6. I chose B6, which is smaller, without a second thought.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Choose a cover that matches your requirements from the samples available.available.

Next, I chose the front and back covers. There are 35-40 types of paper and 14 types of leather to choose from. For the cover, the “face” of the notebook, I chose a stylish beige leather. For the back, I chose black cardboard based on advice from Yagi, who told me, “If you are holding it in your hand when taking notes, a thick back cover is easier to write on.”

According to Yagi, once the pages of the notebook have all been used, a new notebook can be made with the same cover.

For the inside pages, there are six types of paper to choose from, with different textures and colors. I tested how they felt by writing on them with my favorite pen, and chose a light gray-colored paper modeled after newsprint. It had just the right amount of friction when writing, and the blue ink stood out nicely. It was exactly what I wanted.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Try out different page paper samples to see which one you like.

For the binding rings, there are 17 colors available. I originally wanted gold, but after trying different colors with the front cover, I found that a beige one matched perfectly.

Finally, I decided on some other options. I wanted rounded corners to prevent the pages from becoming dog-eared, and I wanted the word “OSHIGOTO” (meaning “for work”) on the cover.

The entire process of picking materials took 30 minutes, but time passed so quickly as I immersed myself in choosing what I wanted.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A machine punches holes ready for the binding.

Binding before your eyes

The binding was done by staff members. A machine added the lettering to the front cover and rounded off the corners. The covers and pages were then put into another machine which punched holes in them. The C-shaped binding spine was attached, and then closed.

Once it was completed, I was handed the finished notebook. It easily fit in my hand, and its rugged back made it feel practical. A notebook made up of your favorite elements feels luxurious but also like a trusted companion. I smiled as I flipped through the pages.

“All our customers smile like you,” said Yagi, also smiling.

Various needs

Most of the store’s customers are women in their teens and 20s. Students on school trips to Tokyo also visit in their free time. As the notebooks can be crafted with millimeter precision, people who used to use ones with special dimensions that can’t be found anymore can also visit the store to recreate them.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The notebook is ready for use.

The notebooks can be personalized, making them ideal gifts, and used for various other purposes such as creating menus for restaurants. Each notebook costs between about ¥1,500 and ¥8,000. They are finished on the spot and can be taken home immediately, making them very convenient.

“A comfortable notebook is different for everyone,” said Yagi. “As it’s a stationery item personal to you, I hope you will create a notebook that you will cherish.”

The store is open between noon and 8 p.m., with last orders at 7 p.m. No reservations are required. It is closed on Tuesdays, but customers with reservations may be accepted.