Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Trains Suspended Between Shin-Osaka and Hakata
19:51 JST, August 21, 2025
A Shinkansen bullet train collided with a person on the tracks while passing through Higashi-Hiroshima Station on Thursday evening.
The collision occurred at 6:26 p.m. Thursday. Shinkansen trains are currently suspended between Shin-Osaka and Hakata stations.
According to West Japan Railway Co., service was expected to resume at around 9 p.m.
“A person jumped from a platform,” the company quoted the operator of the train as saying. Higashi-Hiroshima Station does not have platform barriers.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 1 Meter (UPDATE1 )
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)