Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Trains Suspended Between Shin-Osaka and Hakata

19:51 JST, August 21, 2025

A Shinkansen bullet train collided with a person on the tracks while passing through Higashi-Hiroshima Station on Thursday evening.

The collision occurred at 6:26 p.m. Thursday. Shinkansen trains are currently suspended between Shin-Osaka and Hakata stations.

According to West Japan Railway Co., service was expected to resume at around 9 p.m.

“A person jumped from a platform,” the company quoted the operator of the train as saying. Higashi-Hiroshima Station does not have platform barriers.

