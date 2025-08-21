Hot word :

Koryo High School to Replace Baseball Club Manager Nakai Following Withdrawal from Koshien due to Team Violence Incident

Tetsuyuki Nakai

16:47 JST, August 21, 2025

Koryo High School in Hiroshima announced Thursday it would replace its baseball club manager, Tetsuyuki Nakai. The school withdrew from the national high school baseball championship, widely called Koshien, this summer following the spread of accusatory comments on social media regarding an incident of violence within the club.

Nakai, 63, had been removed from managing duties prior to the second round of the tournament.

Nakai is an alumnus of the school. After graduating from Osaka University of Commerce, he became manager of the baseball club in 1990 and led the team to victory in the national high school baseball invitational tournament, also known as Senbatsu, in 1991.

