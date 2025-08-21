Yokohama Children Welcome African Officials as TICAD 9 Begins; Kenya’s President Ruto Given Flowers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Local company employees introduce their firms’ technologies to African representatives in Nishi Ward, Yokohama, on Wednesday.

YOKOHAMA — Representatives from African countries interacted with children and business leaders in Yokohama on Wednesday, the opening day of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in the city.

A welcome ceremony was held in the Yokohama City Council chamber, where Kenyan President William Ruto, 58, delivered a speech. About 30 students from Yokohama Shogyo High School and universities listened attentively.

Ruto emphasized that trust is built through human interaction and said that Japan is an indispensable partner for Kenya, mentioning that 120 Japanese companies are active there.

“I’d never thought I would meet the president. I am happy to have deepened our exchange,” said Momo Amano, 16, a second-year student at the high school who presented a bouquet of flowers to Ruto.

The high school is planning mutual visits with a high school in Kenya this year. The Yokohama students are scheduled to visit the African country in November.

Ruto talked with Yokohama Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka and city council members following his speech. Yamanaka mentioned the International Horticultural Expo 2027, Yokohama, to be held in the city in 2027.

He called on Ruto, “Please participate in the event and let’s discuss how to create a path to a sustainable society together.” Ruto responded that he would like to take part in the event.

At Pacifico Yokohama, about 60 local elementary school students and Boy Scouts welcomed the leaders of various countries. Eleven fifth-graders from Minatomiraihoncho Elementary School in Nishi Ward attended an event hosted by the city government, the Environment Ministry and other entities. They made presentations on their efforts to make artworks made from plastic bottle caps and other discarded materials.

Reiji Osawa, 11, said, “I want to have discussions with other countries and make the world free of garbage.”

There were also business exchange activities, with seven companies from the city promoting their technologies. A 38-year-old Nigerian student interning at a company in Tsuzuki Ward said: “This is a good opportunity to share Japan’s wastewater treatment technology with government officials from other countries. I hope to connect this idea to the 10th conference to be held in Africa next time.”