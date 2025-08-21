Typhoon Lingling Forms Near Kagoshima Pref., Weather Agency Warns Heavy Rain Disaster Due to Linear Precipitation Zone
12:18 JST, August 21, 2025
The Japan Meteorological Agency said Thursday that Typhoon Lingling, also called Typhoon No. 12, had developed from a tropical depression off Kagoshima Prefecture and warned of heavy rain in the prefecture possibly caused by a linear precipitation zone.
According to the agency, the tropical depression became a typhoon approximately 90 kilometers west of Satsumasendai, Kagoshima Prefecture. Its central pressure is 1,004 hectopascals, with maximum wind speeds of 18 meters per second (64.8kph) near the center, moving slowly northeastward.
The typhoon is expected to weaken into a tropical depression and reach the vicinity of Miyazaki by 9 a.m. on Friday.
According to the agency, there is a high risk of heavy rain disasters due to an expected linear precipitation zone from Thursday evening to Friday evening in Kagoshima Prefecture, excluding the Amami region.
