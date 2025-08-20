Foreign Visitors to Japan Record 3.43 Million in July
18:03 JST, August 20, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in July rose 4.4% from a year before to 3,437,000, a record high for the month, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.
The latest figure surpassed the previous July record of 3,292,602, set last year, driven by an increase in visitors, primarily from mainland China, Taiwan, the United States and France, during school holidays.
Meanwhile, visitors from Hong Kong and South Korea logged decreases of over 10% as rumors of a possible earthquake in Japan spread on social media.
By country or region, mainland China had the largest number of visitors to Japan, at 974,5000, up 25.5%, followed by South Korea at 678,600, down 10.4%, Taiwan at 604,200, up 5.7%, and the United States at 277,100, up 10.3%.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 1 Meter (UPDATE1 )
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)