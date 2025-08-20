Foreign Visitors to Japan Record 3.43 Million in July

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in July rose 4.4% from a year before to 3,437,000, a record high for the month, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

The latest figure surpassed the previous July record of 3,292,602, set last year, driven by an increase in visitors, primarily from mainland China, Taiwan, the United States and France, during school holidays.

Meanwhile, visitors from Hong Kong and South Korea logged decreases of over 10% as rumors of a possible earthquake in Japan spread on social media.

By country or region, mainland China had the largest number of visitors to Japan, at 974,5000, up 25.5%, followed by South Korea at 678,600, down 10.4%, Taiwan at 604,200, up 5.7%, and the United States at 277,100, up 10.3%.