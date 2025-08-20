Hot word :

#TICAD

TICAD 9 Side Event in Yokohama Focuses on Food Security


The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:22 JST, August 20, 2025

YOKOHAMA — The Sasakawa Peace Foundation held a panel discussion on food security in Yokohama on Wednesday on the sidelines of the TICAD 9.

Peter Turkson, a Catholic cardinal from Ghana, sent a video message to the event in which he stressed the need to make the fishing industry part of the blue economy, which combines sustainable use of the seas and economic development.

