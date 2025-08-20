TICAD 9 Side Event in Yokohama Focuses on Food Security
16:22 JST, August 20, 2025
YOKOHAMA — The Sasakawa Peace Foundation held a panel discussion on food security in Yokohama on Wednesday on the sidelines of the TICAD 9.
Peter Turkson, a Catholic cardinal from Ghana, sent a video message to the event in which he stressed the need to make the fishing industry part of the blue economy, which combines sustainable use of the seas and economic development.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 1 Meter (UPDATE1 )
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Business Group Chair Welcomes Outcome of Tariff Talks, But Also Say 15% Reciprocal Tariff ‘By No Means Low’
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)