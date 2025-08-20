Events to Deepen Understanding of Africa Held in Yokohama in Conjunction with 9th Conference on African Development

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The logo of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development

Various events are being held in Yokohama to deepen understanding of Africa in conjunction with TICAD 9, which started at Pacifico Yokohama in Nishi Ward, Yokohama, on Wednesday.

Photo exhibit

A special exhibition titled “The Colors of Africa: Culture and People as Seen through the Lens of Nagi Yoshida” is being held at JICA Yokohama in Naka Ward, Yokohama, showcasing photographs that capture the diverse cultures of Africa.

The exhibition features 10 photographs taken by photographer Nagi Yoshida that depict African ethnic minorities and other subjects.

“I hope people will imagine their lives from these vivid photos,” said Yukiko Kono, 40, who is in charge of the exhibition.

Kotoe Gunji, 14, a third-year junior high school student from Yokohama’s Tsuzuki Ward who visited with her parent, showed interest in the fashion of the Suri tribe in Ethiopia.

“They have individuality and are lively,” she said.

The exhibition runs through Aug. 31 and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Panel exhibition with books

A panel exhibition titled “Learn about Africa: The Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama” is being held at Tsurumi library in Tsurumi Ward, Yokohama.

Three panels detailing themes such as Africa’s population and economic growth rates are displayed on the third floor near the elevator. Below the panels, about 20 books selected by the library’s staff — including picture books, novels and encyclopedias — are available for borrowing to help visitors gain a broader understanding of African culture and geography.

“We hope this exhibition will spark interest in Africa among those who usually don’t pick up such books about the continent,” the library’s director said.

The exhibition runs through Aug. 31.