Singer Masaharu Fukuyama Joined ‘Inappropriate’ Fuji TV Parties
10:42 JST, August 20, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Singer and actor Masaharu Fukuyama participated in parties deemed inappropriate by a third-party panel that investigated issues with Fuji Television Network Inc., it was learned Monday.
Fukuyama, 56, and his talent agency confirmed his attendance on its official website and elsewhere, following a report by a weekly magazine on the day. He told the magazine that he deeply regretted his actions.
According to a report published in March by the third-party panel, the parties were organized by former Fuji TV Executive Vice President Toru Ota once or twice a year since 2005, with participants including female employees and announcers of the broadcaster.
Conversation topics often included sexual content, and one participant felt uncomfortable, the panel report said.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 1 Meter (UPDATE1 )
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Business Group Chair Welcomes Outcome of Tariff Talks, But Also Say 15% Reciprocal Tariff ‘By No Means Low’
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)