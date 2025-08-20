Singer Masaharu Fukuyama Joined ‘Inappropriate’ Fuji TV Parties

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Masaharu Fukuyama

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Singer and actor Masaharu Fukuyama participated in parties deemed inappropriate by a third-party panel that investigated issues with Fuji Television Network Inc., it was learned Monday.

Fukuyama, 56, and his talent agency confirmed his attendance on its official website and elsewhere, following a report by a weekly magazine on the day. He told the magazine that he deeply regretted his actions.

According to a report published in March by the third-party panel, the parties were organized by former Fuji TV Executive Vice President Toru Ota once or twice a year since 2005, with participants including female employees and announcers of the broadcaster.

Conversation topics often included sexual content, and one participant felt uncomfortable, the panel report said.