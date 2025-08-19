Shizuoka Gov.’s Proposal on Living Together with Foreigners Draws Criticism, Comments Call It ‘Inhospitable to Japanese People’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Shizuoka Gov. Yasutomo Suzuki discusses the acceptance of foreign talent in June 2025.

The Shizuoka prefectural government has received a flood of critical emails and phone calls regarding a proposal on living together with foreigners that was made in late July, it has been learned on Monday.

Shizuoka Gov. Yasutomo Suzuki compiled the proposal at a meeting of the National Governors’ Association held in Aomori.

According to the prefectural government, as of Monday morning, it had received approximately 200 emails and phone calls. Many were critical, leaving comments such as, “It is unreasonable to use tax money to support foreigners,” or “This is inhospitable toward Japanese people.”

Suzuki compiled the proposal as leader of a project team. The proposal pointed out that Japanese language education and supporting the livelihood of foreign residents had been left to the discretion of municipalities. It also argues that while the central government views foreigners as workers, from the perspective of local communities, they are residents and members of the community.

The proposal calls on the central government to establish a comprehensive basic law and set up a central coordinating body for multicultural coexistence policies.

An official from the prefectural multicultural coexistence division expressed concern, saying, “Denying a multicultural society could lead to xenophobia.”