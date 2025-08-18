Two Suspects in Custody After Japanese Nationals Shot Dead in Manila
18:26 JST, August 18, 2025
Local authorities in the Philippines announced on Monday that they have detained two suspects in connection with the shooting deaths of two Japanese nationals in Manila.
According to the Japanese Embassy in the country and the local authorities, the two Japanese were fatally shot from behind by a man who approached them on the street immediately after they got out of a taxi in Manila on Friday night. The suspects stole their belongings and fled the scene.
Local authorities report that the face of one of the suspects was identified in security footage taken when they bought cigarettes after the crime. Additionally, two empty shell casings and a motorbike believed to have been ridden and then abandoned by the suspects were found at the scene and in the surrounding area.
