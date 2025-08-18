2 Fall to Their Deaths in Northern Japanese Alps in Separate Incidents, Both Recovered by Helicopter
14:47 JST, August 18, 2025
Two climbers reportedly fell in separate incidents in the Northern Japanese Alps, which straddle Nagano and Toyama prefectures, and were recovered by helicopter in each prefecture. They were later confirmed dead, according to announcements made by the Nagano and Toyama prefectural police on Sunday.
A 51-year-old female nurse from Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, fell more than 150 meters on Saturday morning on the Nagano Prefecture side at the about 2,500-meter-high Hachimine kiretto V-shaped cut ridge, located north of Mt. Kashima Yarigatake. She was found the next day but was confirmed dead.
On the roughly 2,670-meter-high Hayatsuki ridge, located on the Toyama Prefecture side of Mt. Tsurugidake, a 57-year-old man from Nakanoto, Ishikawa Prefecture, fell 200 meters down a slope at around noon on Friday. Due to poor weather conditions, he was transported by helicopter on Sunday and was confirmed dead as well.
