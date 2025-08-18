Commuters Return to Work After Bon Holiday Period Amid Resurging Summer Heat, Heatstroke Warnings
13:30 JST, August 18, 2025
Commuters head back to work under the blistering sun one day after the Bon summer holidays, near JR Tokyo Station in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Monday. Some wiped sweat from faces, and some carried parasols to protect themselves from the strong sunshine. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the extremely hot weather is expected to continue throughout the day. The highest forecast temperature in the country is 39 C in Nagoya, followed by 36 C in Osaka and 35 C in Tokyo. The agency and other authorities have issued heatstroke warnings in Tokyo and 22 prefectures.
