Fire Breaks Out in Osaka’s Bustling Minami District, Causing Several Cases of Smoke Inhalation

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A building along the Dotonbori River where the fire occurred is seen in Chuo Ward, Osaka, at 10:48 a.m. on Monday.

OSAKA — The Osaka Municipal Fire Department in Osaka received an emergency call reporting a fire on the first floor of a seven-story building in Soemon-cho, Chuo Ward, Osaka, at around 9:50 a.m. on Monday.

The fire spread to an adjacent building, and firefighting efforts are ongoing.

According to the Osaka prefectural police and the Osaka Municipal Fire Department, multiple people have reported feeling unwell after inhaling smoke.

The incident occurred along the Dotonbori River in Osaka’s Minami district, a bustling commercial area.