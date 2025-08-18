Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

2 Japanese Shot Dead in Manila

Jiji Press

10:17 JST, August 18, 2025

Manila, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)—Two Japanese nationals were shot to death in Manila on Friday night, officials at the Japanese embassy in the Philippine capital said Sunday.

Around 10:40 p.m. Friday, a man approached the two when they were getting in a taxi in a downtown district, according to local media and other sources.

The man ordered the two to get out, and they were shot soon after leaving the taxi. The man took their belongings and ran away on a motorcycle of an accomplice.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING