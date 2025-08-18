2 Japanese Shot Dead in Manila

Manila, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)—Two Japanese nationals were shot to death in Manila on Friday night, officials at the Japanese embassy in the Philippine capital said Sunday.

Around 10:40 p.m. Friday, a man approached the two when they were getting in a taxi in a downtown district, according to local media and other sources.

The man ordered the two to get out, and they were shot soon after leaving the taxi. The man took their belongings and ran away on a motorcycle of an accomplice.