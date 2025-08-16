Woman Dies After Collision Between 2 Cars in Chiba City, 6 More Injured
17:26 JST, August 16, 2025
Two cars, both driven by men in their 70s, collided at an intersection in Wakaba Ward, Chiba City, on Friday.
A 75-year-old woman from Togane in Chiba Prefecture, who was in the back seat of one of the cars, was taken to a hospital but died. Six more people across the two cars suffered injuries.
