Haneda Airport Prepares for Bon Holiday Return of Travelers from Abroad, With Peak Expected on Sunday
15:09 JST, August 16, 2025
Travelers who spent their Bon holidays overseas have been returning to Japan, with international arrivals at Haneda Airport expected to hit their peak on Sunday, according to the terminal’s operator.
The international arrivals lobby was crowded Sunday with people pulling suitcases or waiting to greet arriving passengers.
“We stayed at my wife’s sister’s house [in the United Kingdom] and had a relaxing time walking in the parks and doing sightseeing in London,” said a 50-year-old company employee from Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, who traveled with his family. “I have to go back to work on Monday, but I feel refreshed and ready to do my best.”
