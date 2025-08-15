Prayers Offered For War Dead at Tokyo Cemetery on 80th Anniversary of War’s End
16:45 JST, August 15, 2025
Many families of those who died in World War II and other people visited the Chidorigafuchi National Cemetery in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Friday to offer flowers and prayers. The cemetery enshrines the unidentified remains of the war dead.
Among the visitors was a 59-year-old man from Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, who runs a restaurant. His grandfather went to war in Burma (now Myanmar), lost a leg and returned to Japan.
“My grandfather survived, but it seems he saw many of his brothers-in-arms die in front of his eyes. He never spoke about the war during his lifetime. Many people who experienced the war have died, but we must not forget the hardships of the war,” he said.
The cemetery enshrines the remains of 370,989 people who died in the war but have not been identified, as of the end of July.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 1 Meter (UPDATE1 )
-
Tsunami Warning Issued with Estimated Maximum Wave Height at 3 Meters; 1-Meter Tsunami Expected to Reach Tokyo at 11:30 a.m. (UPDATE 3)
-
Double Typhoons Approaching Japan; One to Okinawa, Another to Ogasawara Islands
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Ishiba Says Japan, U.S. Cannot Keep Going Along Parallel Lines Forever on Tariffs
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)