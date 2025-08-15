40％ of Japan’s War-Bereaved Family Association Suspends, Scales Back Activities Due to Membership Decline Resulting from Aging

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The then Emperor and Empress, now the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita, attend a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of Nippon Izokukai in Minato Ward, Tokyo, in September 2017.

More than 40%, or 20, of the 47 prefectural chapters of a national organization of families of war dead have suspended or scaled back some of their activities due to a decline in membership as a result of aging, a Yomiuri Shimbun survey showed.

It also was found that seven of the 47 prefectural chapters of Tokyo-based Nippon Izokukai (Japan War-Bereaved Families Association) are considering suspending their activities or disbanding, highlighting the growing difficulty in passing on the memories of World War II.

According to the survey results and other data, the total number of members of the association has decreased from about 570,000 households in 2019 to around 350,000 households this year.

Twenty chapters have had to suspend or scale back at least one of their activities. They have cancelled such activities as memorial trips overseas or suspended such efforts as recovering the remains of war dead.

The Yomiuri Shimbun



The survey was conducted in July and August via Nippon Izokukai, and all 47 chapters responded.

Osaka, Hyogo and 16 other prefectural chapters have not cancelled or cut back on their activities but have seen a decrease in the number of participants at memorial services and other events.

Regarding their future activity plans, the chapters in Hokkaido, Miyagi, Kyoto, Osaka, Ehime, Oita and Okinawa said they are considering suspending their activities or disbanding all together.

A Nippon Izokukai official said it is only natural that the membership decreases, as the association was formed mainly with the parents and siblings of the war dead.

“We aim to continue our activities to pass on the memories of the bereaved and pursue peace until the 100th anniversary of the end of the war,” the official said. “We want to continue to talk about the horror of war and the value of peace.”

Shinzo Araragi, professor emeritus at Sophia University, said: “The decline in membership shows that Japan has not engaged in war and has maintained peace since the end of the war. However, the feelings of the families who lost their loved ones must be passed on.”

Araragi, who is an expert on war sociology, also lost a relative in the war.