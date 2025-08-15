Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Japanese Minister Shinjiro Koizumi Visits Yasukuni Shrine on 80th Anniversary of End of World War II

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, right, visits Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:26 JST, August 15, 2025

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi visited Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Friday, the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

After his visit to the shrine, Koizumi said at a press conference, “It is important that we never forget our pledge of non-aggression and our gratitude to those who gave their lives for the nation.”

In addition to former economic security ministers Sanae Takaichi and Takayuki Kobayashi, Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya and the Conservative Party of Japan leader Naoki Hyakuta also visited the shrine.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING