Japanese Minister Shinjiro Koizumi Visits Yasukuni Shrine on 80th Anniversary of End of World War II
12:26 JST, August 15, 2025
Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi visited Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Friday, the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
After his visit to the shrine, Koizumi said at a press conference, “It is important that we never forget our pledge of non-aggression and our gratitude to those who gave their lives for the nation.”
In addition to former economic security ministers Sanae Takaichi and Takayuki Kobayashi, Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya and the Conservative Party of Japan leader Naoki Hyakuta also visited the shrine.
