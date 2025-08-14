2025 Expo Osaka: Many Visitors Unable to Return Home; Osaka Metro Chuo Line Stops All Trains Wednesday Night
10:06 JST, August 14, 2025
The Osaka Metro Chuo Line, which directly connects to the Osaka-Kansai Expo site, had trouble and suspended operations on all lines Wednesday night.
The Metro resumed operation at 5:25 a.m. Thursday, but many visitors were unable to go home and spent the night in pavilions temporarily opened for them or on benches inside the venue until morning.
