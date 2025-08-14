Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#2025 Expo Osaka

2025 Expo Osaka: Many Visitors Unable to Return Home; Osaka Metro Chuo Line Stops All Trains Wednesday Night

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Visitors to the Osaka Expo who were unable to return home because the Osaka Metro Chuo Line was suspended, at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, in Konohana Ward, Osaka City.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:06 JST, August 14, 2025

The Osaka Metro Chuo Line, which directly connects to the Osaka-Kansai Expo site, had trouble and suspended operations on all lines Wednesday night.

The Metro resumed operation at 5:25 a.m. Thursday, but many visitors were unable to go home and spent the night in pavilions temporarily opened for them or on benches inside the venue until morning.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING