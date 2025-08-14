2025 Expo Osaka: Many Visitors Unable to Return Home; Osaka Metro Chuo Line Stops All Trains Wednesday Night

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors to the Osaka Expo who were unable to return home because the Osaka Metro Chuo Line was suspended, at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, in Konohana Ward, Osaka City.

The Osaka Metro Chuo Line, which directly connects to the Osaka-Kansai Expo site, had trouble and suspended operations on all lines Wednesday night.

The Metro resumed operation at 5:25 a.m. Thursday, but many visitors were unable to go home and spent the night in pavilions temporarily opened for them or on benches inside the venue until morning.