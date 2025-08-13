Hot word :

Yacht Reportedly Sinks Off Oita Pref.; Search Underway for People Who May Have Been Aboard


The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:15 JST, August 13, 2025

A sand and gravel carrier collided with a yacht off Tsukumi, Oita Prefecture, according to a report to the Saiki coast guard station made by the captain of the carrier on Wednesday morning. A search is being conducted for people who may have been aboard the yacht.

According to relevant authorities, the report was made at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday. The collision is believed to have occurred approximately two kilometers northeast of Hoto Island, and there is a possibility the yacht has sunk.

The Oita Coast Guard Office, along with other entities, dispatched seven ships to search the area, finding one person so far. The individual is a man in his 50s who was discovered in a state of cardiac arrest.

The carrier is 64.71 meters long and weighs 492 tons. There were no injuries reported among the five people aboard the carrier, including the captain.

