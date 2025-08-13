2 Confirmed Dead, 4 Missing after Record Rain in Kyushu

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A car buried in mud was found in a river while police officers searched for missing people in Kumamoto on Tuesday.

Two people were confirmed dead in Kumamoto Prefecture, and four people were reported missing in Fukuoka and Kumamoto Prefectures as a result of the record-breaking torrential rain that hit Kyushu from Sunday to Monday.

Linear precipitation bands formed over Kyushu many times, which can cause heavy rain in a short period of time. River flooding and landslides also occurred one after another.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, several municipalities in Kumamoto Prefecture experienced extreme rainfall. Tamana in Kumamoto Prefecture logged 404.5 millimeters of rain during a 12-hour period ending Monday morning, the highest on record. This is more than twice the average monthly rainfall for August. Yatsushiro and Kosa in the prefecture logged more than 300 millimeters. The agency issued a heavy rain emergency warning in seven municipalities in the prefecture for a while on Monday.