Lampshades Made with Showa-Era Patterned Glass Create Nostalgic Feel

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Lampshades made by Akiko Kobayashi from Showa-era patterned plate glass create a nostalgic atmosphere when the light is on.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Akiko Kobayashi

Patterned plate glass from the mid-Showa era is enjoying new popularity. This type of glass was widely produced from the 1950s to the 1970s. Diverse patterns adorn the surface of the glass, which stained glass artist Akiko Kobayashi uses to make lampshades that create a soft, nostalgic light.

The glass comes in various patterns with different names, such as “Ginga” (galaxy), which features large and small twinkling stars; “Sakura” (cherry blossoms) with elements of spring; and “Highway” with intersecting swirls and straight lines.

“Even pieces of the glass in the same shape can have completely different moods depending on their patterns. It’s very interesting,” said Kobayashi, 46, explaining the charm of the glass.

The Showa-era glass was a popular construction material from the post-World War II period through the high economic growth period.

At the time, plate glass was formed by pouring molten glass between two rollers. For patterned plate glass, one of the rollers had a pattern engraved on it. The raised and recessed parts appropriately blocked or blurred the view while still transmitting light. This feature was ideal for windows and doors in homes. Glass manufacturers competed to develop their own unique patterns.

However, in the latter half of the 1960s, this kind of glass production declined as new methods to efficiently produce uniform plate glass became widespread. Today, only a few manufacturers continue to produce this type of glass.

Kobayashi was born in Yamanashi Prefecture in 1979. After graduating from university, she began taking a stained glass class as a hobby while working. At the age of 40, she started her career as a stained glass artist. She owns the Stainedglass Moineau atelier in Tokyo.

When Kobayashi was a child, she often saw houses and other buildings with Showa-era patterned glass for windowpanes. At the time, she thought it was old-fashioned, but when she saw it at an antique shop six years ago, she was filled with nostalgia.

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Lampshades made by Akiko Kobayashi from Showa-era patterned plate glass create a nostalgic atmosphere when the light is on.

“I not only remembered its various beautiful patterns, but I also felt the warmth and nostalgic atmosphere of home once again,” Kobayashi said.

Kobayashi began creating lampshades using the Showa-era glass to share its beauty with other people. She connects the pieces using techniques for making stained glass and soldering.

Kobayashi buys the glass from antique shops. She also visits demolition sites of old houses to obtain it from their owners.

Some people bring glass from their old houses to her atelier and ask her to create pieces that preserve their memories.

To date, Kobayashi has collected over 50 kinds of such glass and created works from it.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kobayashi joins panels together with stained glass techniques and soldering.

When making lampshades, for example, she might use glass pieces with patterns related to the four seasons on all four sides, or cut out eight thin strips, each bearing a different pattern, and connect them.

She carefully considers the balance of the patterns, cuts out the necessary amount of glass, and examines the order and arrangement of the glass pieces many times before finishing each work.

“Glass products are closely tied to daily life, and their owners have strong attachments to them. This is especially true for Showa-era plate glass with its unique patterns,” Kobayashi said. “I want to continue creating products that their owners will enjoy for many years, cherishing the memories of the past.”

Preserving memories

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Various products made by Kobayashi using Showa-era patterned plate glass

In addition to lampshades, Kobayashi creates various other products from Showa-era patterned plate glass, such as small boxes, vases, photo stands and clock faces.

She usually makes these products based on her own ideas. Several times a year, she also creates custom designs at the request of customers.

For example, for a barbershop’s new building, she used Showa-era patterned plate glass that had been in the windows of the shop’s old building to create a sign and eyeglass holders.

Kobayashi said: “Everyone has their own way of preserving memories. I always make an effort to find out what to do and how to ensure that my customers will cherish my works for many years.”