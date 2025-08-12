Hot word :

Kyoto Restaurant’s Riverside Platform Collapses; 2 Fall into River but Successfully Climb Out

The Japan News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:52 JST, August 12, 2025

KYOTO — An employee of a restaurant near the Kibune River in Sakyo Ward, Kyoto, made an emergency call to report that “three or four men and women” had fallen into the water and were about to be swept away, at around 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Kyoto City Fire Department, the collapse of a riverside platform on which patrons were eating actually caused just two people, one male and one female, to fall in. Both managed to climb back to shore under their own power. One was transported to the hospital, although both are reported to be conscious.

