Typhoon Podul Not Expected to Make Landfall on Main Okinawa Island, Main Japan Island

The Japan News

14:35 JST, August 12, 2025

Typhoon Podul, or Typhoon No. 11, was moving in a westward direction south of the main Okinawa island at 25 kilometers per hour at 12 p.m. on Tuesday and is not expected to make landfall on the island, nor Japan’s main island.

The central pressure is 980 hectopascals, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, with a maximum wind speed of 162 kph.

