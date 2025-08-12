Part of National Highway Collapses in Ishikawa Pref., Japan; 1 Seriously Injured After 3 Vehicles Fall

Courtesy of the Nakanoto civil engineering comprehensive office

A collapsed part of National Highway Route 249 is seen in Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture, at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

NANAO, Ishikawa — A part of National Highway Route 249 collapsed in Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture, at around 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday, causing three vehicles to fall in the collapsed area. The collapsed section measured 20 to 30 meters long.

All three drivers were rescued. One driver, a man in his 70s, suffered bone fractures. The Nanao Police Station and other authorities are investigating the cause, suspecting it was due to heavy rain.