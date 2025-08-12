Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Train

JR Chuo Rapid Service Suspended between Tokyo and Takao; Accident at Kunitachi Station

The Yomiuri Shimbun
East Japan Railway Co.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:52 JST, August 12, 2025

JR Chuo Line rapid trains are suspended between Tokyo and Takao stations due to a personal accident at Kunitachi Station around 2 p.m. Monday, according to East Japan Railway Co.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING