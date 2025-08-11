54-Year-Old Company Employee Found Dead; Hit-And-Run Suspected

The Japan News



A 54-year-old man was found dead on the median strip of National Highway Route 1 in Aoi Ward, Shizuoka City, on Monday morning, according to police.

The police suspect that the man, a company employee from Shimizu Ward in the city, was the victim of a hit-and-run.

A taxi driver made an emergency call to report “a person lying” on the road at 2:50 a.m.