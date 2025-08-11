Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Shizuoka

54-Year-Old Company Employee Found Dead; Hit-And-Run Suspected

The Japan News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:31 JST, August 11, 2025

A 54-year-old man was found dead on the median strip of National Highway Route 1 in Aoi Ward, Shizuoka City, on Monday morning, according to police.

The police suspect that the man, a company employee from Shimizu Ward in the city, was the victim of a hit-and-run.

A taxi driver made an emergency call to report “a person lying” on the road at 2:50 a.m.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING