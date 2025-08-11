Special Heavy Rain Warning Downgraded to Heavy Rain Warning in Kumamoto Pref.; Most Dangerous Situation Passes
16:31 JST, August 11, 2025
The Japan Meteorological Agency downgraded its “special heavy rain warning,” which it had issued to seven municipalities in Kumamoto Prefecture, to a “heavy rain warning” on Monday afternoon.
The agency issued the special warning in the morning due to heavy rain mainly in the Kyushu region, saying the situation was at its most dangerous in the municipalities.
The agency urged people to remain vigilant and to ensure that they were safe.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 1 Meter (UPDATE1 )
-
Tsunami Warning Issued with Estimated Maximum Wave Height at 3 Meters; 1-Meter Tsunami Expected to Reach Tokyo at 11:30 a.m. (UPDATE 3)
-
Double Typhoons Approaching Japan; One to Okinawa, Another to Ogasawara Islands
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Ishiba Says Japan, U.S. Cannot Keep Going Along Parallel Lines Forever on Tariffs
-
Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel Traditionally Eaten
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Slows but Stays above BOJ Target, Keeps Hike Bets Alive
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Measures Need to be Taken to Attract Foreign Visitors to Regional Areas; Govt Wants 60 Mil. Annual Visitors in 2030