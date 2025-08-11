Hot word :

Special Heavy Rain Warning Downgraded to Heavy Rain Warning in Kumamoto Pref.; Most Dangerous Situation Passes

The Japan Meteorological Agency downgraded its “special heavy rain warning,” which it had issued to seven municipalities in Kumamoto Prefecture, to a “heavy rain warning” on Monday afternoon.

The agency issued the special warning in the morning due to heavy rain mainly in the Kyushu region, saying the situation was at its most dangerous in the municipalities.

The agency urged people to remain vigilant and to ensure that they were safe.

