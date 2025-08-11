Hot word :

Baby Pallas’ Cats Unveiled at Nagoya Zoo; 3 Feline Babies Born in May

15:55 JST, August 11, 2025

Three baby Pallas’ cats were unveiled to the public at Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Nagoya on Aug.6.

The Pallas’ cat, which measures 50-60 centimeters in length and weighs about 2.5-5 kilograms, typically inhabits Southern Siberia and Central Asia. The feline’s fur has a grayish color with brown or black stripes.

According to the zoo, the fluffy babies were born on May 26.

