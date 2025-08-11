Baby Pallas’ Cats Unveiled at Nagoya Zoo; 3 Feline Babies Born in May

Courtesy of Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Baby Pallas’ cats

Three baby Pallas’ cats were unveiled to the public at Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Nagoya on Aug.6.

The Pallas’ cat, which measures 50-60 centimeters in length and weighs about 2.5-5 kilograms, typically inhabits Southern Siberia and Central Asia. The feline’s fur has a grayish color with brown or black stripes.

According to the zoo, the fluffy babies were born on May 26.