Man Creates Hero Character ‘Pristine Stream King Salamander’ in Yamaguchi; Popularity Quietly Growing Among Local Children
14:56 JST, August 11, 2025
A man in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, created a hero character inspired by the Japanese giant salamander, one of the largest salamander species in the world.
The character is quietly becoming popular among local children.
The hero, whose name translates as “Pristine Stream King Salamander,” is an intimidating figure with a wide mouth, piercing eyes and masculine body with a red pattern. According to the man who created it, the hero is an “evolutionary form of a normal giant salamander.” It is a hero of justice, who fights “evil” herons and cormorants.
Through the hero, the costume of which was created with a helmet and life jackets, the man wants to teach local children about the importance of keeping the local river pristine. He has long been working to conserve and protect the giant salamander.
Japanese giant salamanders, which are designated as a Special Natural Monument, inhabit Usa River, which runs through Iwakuni city. They are thus a familiar creature to locals.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 1 Meter (UPDATE1 )
-
Tsunami Warning Issued with Estimated Maximum Wave Height at 3 Meters; 1-Meter Tsunami Expected to Reach Tokyo at 11:30 a.m. (UPDATE 3)
-
Double Typhoons Approaching Japan; One to Okinawa, Another to Ogasawara Islands
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Ishiba Says Japan, U.S. Cannot Keep Going Along Parallel Lines Forever on Tariffs
-
Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel Traditionally Eaten
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Slows but Stays above BOJ Target, Keeps Hike Bets Alive
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Measures Need to be Taken to Attract Foreign Visitors to Regional Areas; Govt Wants 60 Mil. Annual Visitors in 2030