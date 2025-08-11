Man, Woman Missing in Fukuoka After Being Swept Away by River; High School Girl Injured

The Japan News



A man and a woman are missing after they were swept away by a river and one girl suffered a minor injury on Sunday in Fukuoka Prefecture, which has been struck by heavy rain.

According to prefectural police and the fire department, an emergency call was made at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Fukutsu in the prefecture reporting that a man and a woman, both in their 60s, were swept away by a river. The police and fire department are continuing to search for the victims.

Additionally, on Sunday evening in Munakata, also in the prefecture, a high school girl fell into an irrigation channel and was swept away by the water for over 700 meters. She managed to escape from the channel on her own but suffered a minor injury to her head, according to an announcement from the prefecture.

More than 550 milliliters of rain has fallen on Munakata since the heavy rain began on Saturday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. In Fukuoka Prefecture, the rain is expected to continue until noon on Tuesday.

The agency is calling on people to be careful of landslides and river flooding.