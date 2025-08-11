Kyushu Shinkansen Partially Resumes Following Suspension Due to Heavy Rain (Update1)
11:10 JST, August 11, 2025 (updated at 13:30 JST, Aug. 11)
Services of the Kyushu Shinkansen between Hakata Station and Kumamoto Station have resumed following a suspension from the first train Monday morning due to heavy rain in the Kyushu and surrounding areas.
Kyushu Railway Co. had suspended services on the entire line, from Hakata Station and Kagoshima-chuo Station.
Services remain suspended between Kumamoto Station and Kagoshima-chuo Station.
The Sanyo Shinkansen line, on which services had been suspended between Hiroshima Station and Hakata Station yesterday, resumed services Monday morning. However, there are still delays and partial suspensions, according to West Japan Railway Co.
