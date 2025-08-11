Comedian Kazulaser, Actress Fumi Nikaido Marry; Kazulaser Posts Touching Message on X

< Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Kazulazer, left, and Fumi Nikaido

Comedian Kazulaser, 41, and actress Fumi Nikaido, 30, have gotten married, their respective agencies said on Sunday.

Kazulaser wrote on his X account: “We both have strong personalities and strong opinions, so we may clash and feel down at times. But in the end, we both want to smile and stay positive and build that kind of relaxed and cheerful family.”