Heavy Rain Emergency Warning Issued for Part of Kumamoto Pref.
10:04 JST, August 11, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a heavy rain emergency warning for the city of Tamana and the town of Nagasu in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto at 12:20 a.m. on Monday.
The agency is calling for immediate safety measures, as there is a high possibility of flooding and other disasters.
Linear precipitation zones, or strings of developed rain clouds that often bring torrential rain, formed in Kumamoto and some other prefectures in the Kyushu southwestern region.
In Tamana, rainfall over the three hours until 11:50 p.m. on Sunday reached 284.0 millimeters, while in the city of Kikuchi in Kumamoto, rainfall over the three hours until midnight on Sunday totaled 211.5 millimeters. Meanwhile, the 24-hour rainfall total by 8:10 p.m. on Sunday reached 414.5 millimeters in Munakata, Fukuoka Prefecture, and 366.5 millimeters in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, both renewing record highs at those locations.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 1 Meter (UPDATE1 )
-
Tsunami Warning Issued with Estimated Maximum Wave Height at 3 Meters; 1-Meter Tsunami Expected to Reach Tokyo at 11:30 a.m. (UPDATE 3)
-
Double Typhoons Approaching Japan; One to Okinawa, Another to Ogasawara Islands
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Ishiba Says Japan, U.S. Cannot Keep Going Along Parallel Lines Forever on Tariffs
-
Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel Traditionally Eaten
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Slows but Stays above BOJ Target, Keeps Hike Bets Alive
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Measures Need to be Taken to Attract Foreign Visitors to Regional Areas; Govt Wants 60 Mil. Annual Visitors in 2030