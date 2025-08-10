Hot word :

Sanyo Shinkansen Line to Halt Operations Between Hakata, Hiroshima Stations on Sunday Due to Heavy Rain

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The logo of the West Japan Railway Co.

The Japan News

17:26 JST, August 10, 2025

West Japan Railway Co. will halt all remaining operations of the Sanyo Shinkansen Line between Hakata and Hiroshima stations for Sunday due to continuing heavy rain, the company said on the day.

