Sanyo Shinkansen Line to Halt Operations Between Hakata, Hiroshima Stations on Sunday Due to Heavy Rain
The Japan News
17:26 JST, August 10, 2025
West Japan Railway Co. will halt all remaining operations of the Sanyo Shinkansen Line between Hakata and Hiroshima stations for Sunday due to continuing heavy rain, the company said on the day.
